Evercore ISI Upgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to “Outperform”

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $415,167,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

