Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Given New $405.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $363.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.34. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $343.36 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Everest Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everest Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Everest Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Everest Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Everest Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

