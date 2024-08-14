Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday.

Eyenovia Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Eyenovia by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter worth $27,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eyenovia

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 1,515,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,914,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,340.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

