F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of F5 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of FFIV opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $205.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 6,700.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,937,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in F5 by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $294,392,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in F5 by 49.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,186 shares of company stock worth $2,325,325. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

