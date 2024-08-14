Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,515.82.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,774.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,776.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,528.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,356.02.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,814 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

