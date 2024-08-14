Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Up 69.6% in July

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIEW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

