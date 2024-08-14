Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Up 69.6% in July

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIEW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
