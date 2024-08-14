Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
