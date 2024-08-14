FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $283.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

