Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 million, a PE ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

