Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 1004046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTRE. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $347,110,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Fortrea by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,075,000 after buying an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Fortrea by 933.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,140,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after buying an additional 2,836,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortrea by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,466,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after buying an additional 918,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $67,859,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

