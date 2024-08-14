Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.70.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortrea

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 311.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the first quarter worth $6,560,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortrea by 171.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 268,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 169,882 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

