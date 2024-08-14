FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. FreightCar America updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

FreightCar America Stock Up 16.8 %

FreightCar America stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAIL. Noble Financial raised FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

