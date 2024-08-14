Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.3 %

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

FYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

