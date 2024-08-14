FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Biohaven in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.30) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.46). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($7.09) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,702 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $80,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after buying an additional 1,458,072 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,010,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 973,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,237,512.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

