FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Lifted by Zacks Research

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRO. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

