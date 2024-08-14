FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.28). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.50) per share.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $635,977.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,099,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,233.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,832 shares of company stock worth $9,087,691. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,277,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,299,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.