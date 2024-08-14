FY2025 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report released on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

GAU stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.10. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:GAU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in Galiano Gold by 1.9% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 36,225,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 662,500 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,919,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 947,328 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 944,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 614,316 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

