FY2028 EPS Estimates for Annexon, Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Annexon in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

ANNX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Annexon Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $525.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Annexon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

