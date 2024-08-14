GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Short Interest Update

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GD Culture Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GDC opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. GD Culture Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

