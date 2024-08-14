GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

GEV has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GE Vernova from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Shares of GEV opened at $179.65 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $1,667,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $16,804,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $213,000. Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $670,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

