Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million. Getaround had a negative return on equity of 3,722.93% and a negative net margin of 155.92%.

Getaround Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of GETR opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.99. Getaround has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Getaround alerts:

About Getaround

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Getaround, Inc operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.