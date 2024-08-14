Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million. Getaround had a negative return on equity of 3,722.93% and a negative net margin of 155.92%.
Getaround Trading Down 11.4 %
Shares of GETR opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.99. Getaround has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
About Getaround
