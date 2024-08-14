Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after buying an additional 2,612,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $3,798,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 460,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.4 %

Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

