Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $281.41 million, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

