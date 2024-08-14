GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of C$94.38 million during the quarter.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

TSE:GFP opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.