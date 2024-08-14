GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of C$94.38 million during the quarter.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance
TSE:GFP opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
