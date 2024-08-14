Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Greentown Management Price Performance

GRMHF stock opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50. Greentown Management has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

Greentown Management Company Profile

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

