GSK plc (GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 10th

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3843 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

GSK has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years. GSK has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GSK to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

GSK Stock Up 2.2 %

GSK stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

