Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.