Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 30th

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawkins to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of HWKN opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

