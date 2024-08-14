HC Wainwright Cuts EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target to $6.50

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 295.14% from the stock’s current price.
EMX Royalty Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of EMX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 million, a P/E ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 0.84. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.15.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty
About EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EMX Royalty
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.