HC Wainwright Cuts EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target to $6.50

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 295.14% from the stock’s current price.

EMX Royalty Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of EMX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 million, a P/E ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 0.84. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 817.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

