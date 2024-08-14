HC Wainwright Cuts Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $2.70

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.20 to $2.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 164.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $301.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.