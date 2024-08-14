HC Wainwright Lowers Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target to $0.50

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 246.02% from the company’s current price.
Draganfly Stock Performance
Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 497.78% and a negative net margin of 292.78%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Draganfly will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
