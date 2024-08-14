HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.28. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

