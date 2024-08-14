HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of -0.25. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Insider Activity

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,371 shares of company stock valued at $287,595 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

About Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

