HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3 %
NASDAQ TRDA opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of -0.25. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.
Insider Activity
In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,371 shares of company stock valued at $287,595 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
