Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 342.86%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $34,883,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.