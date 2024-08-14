Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to Hold by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,506 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $13,038,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,749.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 919,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 869,631 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

