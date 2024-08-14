Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $76.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

HXL stock opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

