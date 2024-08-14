Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTHGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Hilltop has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

