HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

HMN Financial Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HMNF opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. HMN Financial has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.33%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.