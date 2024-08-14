Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.510-14.810 EPS.
Home Depot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HD opened at $350.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day moving average of $353.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.
Home Depot Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
