Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.510-14.810 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $350.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day moving average of $353.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

