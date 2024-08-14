Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after acquiring an additional 524,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

