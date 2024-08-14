HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 27th

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

HSBC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.2% per year over the last three years. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HSBC to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

HSBC stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $825.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

