Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after buying an additional 3,802,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,618,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,956,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 199.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,906,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $12,604,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
