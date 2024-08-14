Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

HPP opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

