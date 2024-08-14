Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Down to $7.91

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $6.99. Humacyte shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 634,524 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $791.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

In other Humacyte news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,628,820 shares of company stock worth $12,464,121. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Humacyte by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

