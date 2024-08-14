Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.