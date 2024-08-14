HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.40. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUYA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

HUYA stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $208.31 million for the quarter. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HUYA by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,066,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

