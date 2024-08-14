HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

HWH International Price Performance

Shares of HWH International stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. HWH International has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

