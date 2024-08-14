IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded by Argus

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.
IDEX Stock Performance
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in IDEX by 31.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is NVIDIA Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.