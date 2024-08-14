IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded by Argus

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Get Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $194.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in IDEX by 31.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.