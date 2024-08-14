Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $144.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.55.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $100,120,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Illumina by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $4,527,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $264,636,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

