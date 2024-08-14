ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 408.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBRX

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.